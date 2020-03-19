|
Peacefully passed at Campbellford Memorial Hospital in his 88th year. Beloved husband of Margaret Jean (nee Hope) for 54 years. Cherished father of Michele (Brennan) of New Lowell, Heather of Bowmanville, Karen (Chris) of Cobourg and Dwight (Debbie) of Arthur. Lovingly remembered by his 12 grandchildren, Katherine (D'Arcy), Michael, Lukas, Isaak (Rebecca), Karissa, Brooke, Morgan, Jessica, Alyssa, Jackson, Russell, Clarkson and three great-grandchildren, Bruce, Luke and Vanessa. Predeceased by his parents Clarke and Leotus McKinlay. Brother of Reginald & Alice (both deceased), Ronald (deceased) & Edith, Doreen Buttar (Wallace deceased), Marian Davidson (Sam deceased) and Margaret Cameron (Harold deceased). Brother-in-law of Murray and Pat Hope, and Mary (deceased) and Frank Hickey. Remembered by many nieces and nephews. Paul had a strong passion for farming, loved his cattle and border collie dogs. Thanks to Dr Heidman and Dr Parks, the VON caregivers and the nursing staff at Campbellford Memorial Hospital. Paul and his family are very grateful for the work that you do. There will be a celebration of life at a later date to be announced. Donations in memory of Paul may be made to a . Special Thank you to Wayne Trude and the Kroes family. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Mar. 19, 2020