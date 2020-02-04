|
Peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of the late Beryl (nee Lindsay). Loving father of Cathy (Alex) Grubb and Judy (Dave Levin) Schmidt. Dear grandfather of Neil, Suzanne, Erin, Craig, Lisa and many great grandchildren. William is predeceased by his brothers Bob, Gord, Jack, Harvey. Lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Details of a private celebration of life to be arranged at a later date. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 4, 2020