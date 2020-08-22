1/1
Wilmet John "Bill" JAMIESON
Peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg, on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the age of 77. Bill Jamieson was the beloved husband of the late Arlene Jamieson (nee Loveless) and the loving partner of Catherine "Cathy" Coupland. Loving father of Sherri Jamieson (Robert Hooper), Tracy Eagleson (Roger) and the late Barry Loveless. Loved grandfather of Ryan Eagleson (Taylor Deriet), Jordan Eagleson (Shelby Stapleton), Daniel Hooper (Morgan Stapleton) and Katelyn Hooper (Daryl Bennett). Dear brother of Carol Hagerman (Carl) and David Jamieson (Cathy). A celebration of life drive through will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the home of Tracy and Roger Eagleson, 1516 Carmel Line, Millbrook from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. Please remain in your car and follow the directions to see the family and share the memories of Bill. A private family interment will be held at the Knoxville Cemetery. In memory of Bill, donations to SickKids Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Fallis & Shields Funeral Home and online condolences or donations may be made at fallis-shields.com.


Published in Northumberland News on Aug. 22, 2020.
