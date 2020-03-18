|
Yvon Lafreniere was known as a man of few words and is remembered for his generous heart and an inviting smile. He was a loyal lifelong employee of General Motors working truck plant shift two (body shop). Frenchie lived in the fast lane. As a young man he is remembered for crazy house parties that had no end and where the door was always open for a good time. He also loved buying the fastest cars he could; resulting in the inevitable speeding ticket(s)... As he became a father his speed slowed however, the fun continued. He had all the toys; four-wheelers, motorcycles, snowmobiles, seadoo's. If it had a motor and went fast, he owned it. His daughters remember fondly countless trips and experiences they had with him, not to mention the endless hours of play in the barbie room or pool side. His fun carefree nature made him an unpredictable son, an adventurous father, a fun-loving husband, the ultimate grandpa and the friend you could always count on for an open door or helping hand. His loveabiltiy truly imprinted on those who were fortunate enough to know him. Yvon (Frenchie) Lafreniere spent 60 fun filled years on this earth. Although his time with us seems brief, his strong bond to his family and friends and the deep loss they feel without him proves his time was well spent. His daughters would like to thank everyone for their love and support over this past year. To his amazing group of lifelong friends who made his memorial so special we love you and can't thank you enough. A special thank you to Northumberland hills hospital out-patient and chemo clinic. To the palliative care team especially Dr. Mule. Your support made is easy for us to help him reach a peaceful end to this journey at home surrounded by the ones he loved. Today we celebrate 60 years of a life lived well. Happy Birthday Dad. We love you
Published in Northumberland News on Mar. 18, 2020