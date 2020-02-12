|
Peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg on Monday, February 10, 2020 in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late Felix Yde. Loving mother of Betsy May (the late Rick), Jane Sumners (Bob), Rick Yde (Sylvia Galt), Randy Yde, Rocky Yde (Chris), Nancy Bowman (Gary), Belinda Smith (Wayne), Natalie Delgarno (Andy) and the late Ron Yde. Grandma of Janie - Ann May, Amanda May, Melissa Yde Louage, Rebecca Rennicks, David Sumners, Miranda Roberts, Sarah Bowman, Erin Pilman, Chantale Helm, Rocky Jr. Yde, Jennifer Cork, Jessica DeHass, Brittany Chapman, and Ashley Smith. She will also by missed by her many great and great great grandchildren. Mother - in - law of Marlene Vromant Yde. Service will be held at Ross Funeral Chapel, Port Hope on Saturday February 15th, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. with visitation from 4 p.m. until the time of service. Special thanks to the staff of Regency Manor Retirement home, where she was known by many as Momma for their support and care. Memorial donations to The Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and may be received at www.rossfuneralchapel.com
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 12, 2020