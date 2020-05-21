Zbigniew Pafomow December 21, 1925 to May 5, 2020 Passed away peacefully of natural causes on May 5, 2020, at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg in his 95th year, with his daughters at his side. Zbigniew is survived by his beloved wife Zofia. Theirs was a true love story and they shared a deep bond. It was a love not often seen and it held them together to within 2 weeks of their 70th wedding anniversary. He was a devoted father to Yvonne (Jose), Christine (James), and Anna (Arthur). Proud and loving Dziadio (grandfather) to Alex (Ani), Amy (Owen), Gardomir (Hoa), Maureen, Michelle and Julian, and Pradziadzio (great grandfather) to Avery and Rylan. Predeceased by his parents Eugeniuz and Janina Pafomow and brother George. Zbigniew was a soldier in the Polish Free Army during WWII which ended before his twentieth birthday. The war uprooted him from his native Poland and had him travel extensively overland through Eurasia, the Middle East, North Africa, Italy, and finally settling in England where he met Zofia. He was a great storyteller and his accounts of these years were focused on adventure and humor. Some of his children and grandchildren have acquired and continue this love of storytelling. Because of Zofia's fear of flying they brought the family to Canada by ocean liner. Zbigniew was a machinist in the aerospace sector but the first time he took a flight was traveling to Italy for Dday's fiftieth anniversary in 1995. Zbigniew enjoyed fishing and had several boats. He loved to take his grandchildren out on Lake Simcoe and instilled in them his love of the natural world. He kept a bird feeder for many years, enjoying the chatter and clatter of the birds and of finding ways to thwart the squirrels and raccoons. He always had to be fixing something and did all the home and car repairs he could, even climbing on the roof in his eighties to fix the chimney. He built a large model train set in the basement and enjoyed the hours of fun it provided for the small ones. He had a great sense of humour. When the family came by there was always a game of cards - tysi?ce (thousands) - which was the source of much laughter and merriment and his sweet tooth had him never refuse a tasty dessert. With his warm, caring, thoughtful nature, open mind and even kinder heart, Zbigniew served as an example for all of us. He showed us the importance of always being there for family and was welcoming to anyone regardless of their background and he is greatly missed. The family sends their gratitude to the staff of Regency Manor in Port Hope for their dedicated care, and to family and friends for their kindness and support. A memorial service will be held at a later time. If desired, donations in memory of Zbigniew may be made to The Port Hope & District Health Care Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Chapel, Port Hope. Online condolences may be provided through www.rossfuneralchapel.com
Published in Northumberland News on May 21, 2020.