|
|
A Betty Curran 1927 - 2019
Jewett City - A Betty Curran, formerly of Jewett City, CT, passed away August 24, 2019 at the age of 92.
Betty was born June 13,1927 near Farmington, Missouri. She received her R.N from St. Luke's School of Nursing. After her children were grown, she obtained her Bachelor of Science Degree from Eastern Connecticut State University and Master Degree from South Connecticut State University.
Betty worked as a nurse in the Jewett City area. She said that during the last fifteen years of her career, she had the privilege of being a school psychologist for the Waterford School District.
Betty was predeceased by her husband Francis Curran and her grandson Francis Michael Rodowicz. She is survived by daughter Diann Brochu and her husband, Joseph W. Brochu; daughter Cynthia Curran and her fiancé, Ed Brenton; grandson Joseph M. Brochu, granddaughter Michelle Lebejko, and five greatgrandchildren.
Calling hours will be Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M at Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Rd., Griswold, CT. immediately followed by memorial service. Interment will be at Pachaug Cemetery, 999 Voluntown Rd, Griswold, CT
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019