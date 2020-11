Abraham A. Figarsky 1926 - 2020Norwich - Abraham A. Figarsky, 94, of Norwich, died Monday, November 16, 2020, at William W. Backus Hospital.Abraham was born in Springfield, Mass., November 13, 1926, to the late Benjamin and Emma Figarsky. He was a member of the Brothers of Joseph Synagogue in Norwich.Abraham is survived by children, David A. Figarsky, Deborah R. Figarsky and life partner Philip M. Small, Philip E. Figarsky and wife Deborah Kudej Figarsky; grandchildren, Adam Louis Figarsky and wife Elizabeth, Kim Bucko and husband Aaron, Kenn Armstrong III and wife Melanie, Sara Figarsky Morrison and Paul Maracic, Ezra Figarsky Morrison, Ilana Figarsky Morrison, Anna Figarsky Morrison and Eric Foley, Andrew Small and Emma Connell, Rebecca Small and husband Seth Fink, Jennifer Small, Jessica Festa, David Festa and wife Karen, Courtney Figarsky and Richard House, Benjamin Figarsky and Sydny Hamilton, great-grandchildren, Jack Abraham and Stella Figarsky, Avery, Jack, and Evan Bucko, Isabella and Emilia Festa, Brayden and Brody House, Ava Irene Figarsky and Vivian Fink; brother Philip and wife Sheila Figarsky, sister-in-law, Mildred Goldstein; as well and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Abe was predeceased by the love of his life, Irene, daughter-in-law, Karen Armstrong (David) and his brother, George Figarsky.A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Hebrew Benevolent Cemetery #3, Middle Rd., Preston.Donations may be made in Abraham's memory to the charity of one's choice To leave an online condolence, please visit www.churchandallen.com