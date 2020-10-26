Acimo Ververis 1931 - 2020
Norwich - Acimo "Babe" Ververis, 89, lifelong Norwich resident, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 23, 2020, at Davis Place in Danielson.
Babe was born May 25, 1931, in Norwich, daughter of Democles and Florence (Alexopoulos) Angelopoulos.
She married her high school sweetheart Thasivoulas (Shivy) Ververis on June 4, 1950. She was employed in the finance department of John Meyer of Norwich for several years.
She was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and a proud graduate of NFA. She enjoyed cooking & baking, especially Greek food, and would never turn down the chance to show off her Greek dance moves.
She is survived by her children, Peter (Peg), Demo (Sandra), George, Ted (Linda), Tony (Amy), and Florence (Theron), grandchildren, Sarah, Tony, Timothy, Demetrius, Amanda, Corey, Nikolas, George, 12 great-grandchildren, nephew, George Ververis, in addition to many nephews and nieces, all of whom she loved dearly. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Theodore Angelopoulos, and sister, Pauline Maistrelis.
Babe's family would like to thank the staff at Davis Place and her caregivers throughout the years, especially Andrea, who cared for her with kindness and dedication.
Due to Covid-19 funeral services are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Davis Place Recreation Department, 111 Westcott Road, Danielson CT 06239 or Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 247 Washington Street, Norwich, CT 06360.
