Adelard Dubreuil 1919 - 2019
Putnam - Putnam – Adelard Dubreuil, a lifetime resident of Putnam died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the age of 100. He was born in Putnam on December 25, 1919 to the late Alphonse and Angelina (LaBonte) Dubreuil. He was predeceased by his two sisters, Lena Lagace and Gloria Blevins, and brother Edward Dubreuil. He is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Del Served his country during WWII in the U.S. Army from 1942-1945, landing on Omaha Beach in August 1944 during the Normandy invasion. He served in the 7th Army Armored Division, seeing combat in the Battle of the Bulge-Ardennes Alsace Lorraine Campaign to Belgium and Luxembourg while serving under General Patton, U.S. Army Third Armored Division. After his service, Del became a proud member of V.F.W. Post #1523 and the American Legion Post #13 of Putnam.
Del attended St. Mary's Elementary and Putnam Vocational school. Del worked in the Putnam mills and enjoyed hunting, fishing, biking and swimming. He was a member of the Putnam Fish and Game Club.
Relatives and friends are invited to a funeral home service for Adelard at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in the Gilman Funeral Home and Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, Burial with military honors will follow at Saint Mary Cemetery. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020