|
|
Adele J. Feeney 1921 - 2019
Norwich - Adele J. Feeney, 97, longtime Norwich resident, died Sunday, March 24, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in Swanton, Vermont on Oct. 13, 1921 to the late Anthony F., Sr. and Blanche E. (Quimet) Juneau.
She began her work career at Travelers Insurance in Hartford and later on as a furniture sales manager in Norwich. She was married to Stewart W. Feeney, a decorated U.S. Army Captain on Jan. 26, 1946. They were married for 32 years until his passing in 1980.
Adele loved music, laughter and thoroughly spending time with family and friends. She was devotedly religious and very active with the Lady's Guild at Sts. Peter and Paul Church.
She is survived by sons, Richard Feeney (wife Dottie) and Stewart Feeney (wife Patty); son-in- law Charles White; brothers, Paul Juneau (wife Fran); Thomas Juneau (wife Sharon) and sister Madeline Paquette (husband Kenneth); 7 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by two daughters, Eileen Feeney White and Jane Feeney and two brothers Maurice and Anthony Juneau,
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Sat., March 30 at 1:00 pm at Sts. Peter & Paul Church in Norwich. There are no calling hours. The Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019