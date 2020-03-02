|
Adrian Elizabeth Young 1937 - 2020
GRISWOLD - Adrian Elizabeth Young, 82, died at home with her family by her side on February 22, 2020.
Ms. Young was born Nov 4, 1937 in Waterbury, Conn. to Nadine Elizabeth Scoville Young and Carlton Edmonds Young.
Adrian received her Bachelor's from Central Connecticut College and continued her education by receiving her Masters in Organizational Behavior from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
She was an avid reader and dedicated gardener. She found great joy in her generous collection of day lilies and other flowers. She was also an artistic woman whose talents included painting, quilting, and rubber stamping .She loved to spend time rubber stamping with her grandchildren. Adrian was extremely creative and ran a business "Fabrics by Adrian" for several years.
Adrian is survived by her three daughters, Jacqueline Heiss, Jennifer Tyrrell and her husband Tom, and Amy Lavoie and her husband Dan; grandchildren James Buchas, Nick Buchas, Amber Lavoie and Danielle Lavoie. Three great grandchildren Savana, Ariana and Ryan and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Voluntown Baptist Church, Voluntown, CT. There are no calling hours. The Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT has been entrusted with the arrangements.
