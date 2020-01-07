|
Alan D. Gifford 1947 - 2020
Lisbon - Alan D. Gifford 72, of Lisbon died Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Harbor Village Health & Rehab Center in New London. He was born in Norwich on January 6, 1947 the son of the late Lester and Irene (Wood) Gifford. In 1967, Alan enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was discharged in 1970. After his discharge from the Navy he worked at UConn in Storrs in the landscaping Department as a maintenance person for 31 years before retiring in 2001. He was married to Louise (Rist) Gifford who died on July 23, 2015. He is survived by two sons: David Gifford and his fiancée MaryLee Sheehan of Lisbon and Christopher Gifford and his fiancée Sherry Rondeau of Killingly, one brother: John Gifford of Montville, one sister: Jeanne Reichert of N.Y. and numerous grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Mary's Church in Baltic at 10:00 A.M., meeting directly at church. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020