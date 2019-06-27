Home

Alan R. Clark Obituary
Alan R. Clark DIED - 2019
Colchester - Alan R. Clark, 71, of Colchester, died late Tuesday night, June 25, 2019, at Backus Hospital, after years of health issues. He dealt with his illnesses with dignity, grace and the utmost courage. He was born in New London on November 30, 1947, the son of the late Robert F. Clark and Edith Dias Clark Sherman. Al was a 1965 graduate of New London High School and was a veteran of the US Air Force, serving from 1965 to 1969. On Oct. 13, 1995, he married Denise Sullivan Clark in Niantic, CT. the couple were former communicants of Christ Church in Norwich, and regulars at the St. Peter's church in Hebron. Additionally Alan was a "Friend of Bill W" for many years, an accomplishment that both he and his family were very proud of. In addition to his loving wife Denise, he is survived by two step-daughters, Heather Sullivan and Denis Kogan; Jennifer Sullivan; three grandchildren, Michelle, Misha and Jacob Kogan, all of New York. Al is also survived by two sisters, Lorraine and Nickie Fantacci of Waterford and Karen and Ron Capozza of East Lyme.
The family wishes to express deepest gratitude to the staff of A2 at Backus Hospital for their excellent and compassionate care to Al and his family. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 27 to June 29, 2019
