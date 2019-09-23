|
Alan Sven Johnson 1958 - 2019
Plainfield - Alan Sven Johnson passed away at his home in Plainfield, CT. Alan grew up in Griswold and attended Griswold Elementary School followed by Ellis Tech and Windham Tech. Growing up, Al had lots of friends and loved to go fishing. He had an outgoing personality and loved to talk to people. He enjoyed going to the local fairs and listening to live music.
Al started working at his father's business Johnson's Power Equipment in Pachaug Center when he was just 11 years old pumping gasoline, selling power equipment, and servicing chainsaws. He would go on in his adult life to work at Electric Boat as a pipefitter hangerman, and then for Tilton Equipment in New Hampshire and Georgia as a service technician working on Jonsereds chainsaws, his favorite brand of saw made in Sweden. He later would go on to work as a construction laborer during the building of the Millstone Power nuclear power plant in Waterford. He was a card-carrying member of Laborers Union Local 547 in New London, something he was very proud of.
He is survived by his mother, Blanche Perry of Griswold; his father, Sven Johnson of Griswold; his stepmother, Neysa Johnson; his sisters, Patricia Gluck and her husband Mark and Christelle Lachapelle; and his brother, Ron Johnson; as well as several nieces and nephews. Al was an awesome son, brother and uncle and will be missed by everyone.
Funeral services will be held at First Congregational Church of Griswold at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, followed by burial at Pachaug Cemetery, Griswold. The Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT has been entrusted with arrangements. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Alan to the First Congregational Church of Griswold or the Griswold Volunteer Fire Co.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019