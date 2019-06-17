Home

Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
141 Central Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-1886
Albert F. Miner

Albert F. Miner Obituary
Albert F. Miner 1943 - 2019
Norwich - Albert F. Miner, 76, a longtime Norwich resident, died on June 15, 2019. Born in Norwich on Feb. 21, 1943 he was the son of the late Leroy F. and Christine E. (Tringe) Miner, Sr. Albert grew up in Norwich and attended local schools. He worked for many years at John Meyer of Norwich. He loved auto racing and was the statistician for a racing team that raced at the local speedways. He was a loving brother who will be forever loved.
He is survived by five siblings, Patricia Composanto, Cecelia Hanley, Leroy F. Miner, Jr., Louis Miner, and Georgieanna McQueen; and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 5-7 pm at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Ave, Norwich. A graveside service will take place on Friday at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Cemetery in Norwich.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 17 to June 19, 2019
