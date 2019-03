Albert J. Morrell 1937 - 2019

Putnam - Albert J. "Nu-nu" Morrell, 81, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 in his home. He was born in Putnam, CT, the son of the late Albert and Aurore (Remillard) Morrell. He was the loving husband of the late Joan E. (Berthiaume) Morrell.

Albert Morrell was employed as a truck driver for many years working for Wajer Trucking, American Optical and Frito Lay. In addition, he was also employed as a mason for the State of Connecticut. He was a member of Teamsters Local 493 Montville, CT and enjoyed Golfing and Traveling. He was a faithful communicant of St. Mary Church of the Visitation.

Albert is survived by his son David Morrell and his wife Susan of Canterbury; his two daughters, Deborah Apostolik and her husband Jack of Leesburg, FL, and Christine Lynch and her husband Bill of Spencer, MA; his sister Claire Lebeau of Woodstock; his grandchildren, Tiffany Chabot, Stephany Daniels, Michael Kroell, Joseph Kroell; three great-granddaughters, Abrielle, Natalie and Ella; and an expected forth great-grandchild.



The family would like to thank the Day Kimball Oncology Department for all their kind and compassionate care.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Albert's family in the Gilman Funeral Home and Crematory, 104 Church St, Putnam, CT from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary Church of the Visitation, Putnam, CT. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Putnam, CT. Memorial donations may be made to the Oncology Department at the Day Kimball Hospital, P.O. Box 632, Putnam, CT 06260.