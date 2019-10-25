|
|
Albert Joseph Bourret 1928 - 2019
Norwich - Albert J. Bourret, of 5 Reservoir Road Norwich, CT, died in his home with family on October 24, 2019 at the age of 91. Albert was the former husband of Lorraine G. Bourret (Fortin)
Born in Versailles, CT on August 5, 1928 to the Phillip and Gilberte Bourret. He was a graduate of Norwich Free Academy and after high school entered the United State Navy, serving on the USS Beatty an Allen M. Sumner-class destroyer during the Korean War, receiving his honorable discharges in 1948 and then 1953. Upon his return he went on to work as a tradesman in the local Sheet Metal Union working at Becker and Goldstein and then Hilary. He was a proud member and the last remaining charter member of the Rev. Hormidas Belec Assembly 117, 4th Degree Knights of Columbus in Taftville where he served as Treasurer for more than 35 years.
His family and friends will remember him for his love of life, sense of humor, his love for polka dancing, lobster, his willingness to always lend a helping hand to those in need, and especially for how he adored his wife Lorraine and their children.
Albert is survived by his wife Lorraine, their children and their spouses Debra Bourret (Guy Palazzo), Jeffrey Bourret (Helen Horan), Michael Bourret (Maureen Serpanski), Cheryl Ann Bourret (Tim Smith), Nicole Bourret and 8 grandchildren (Paul, Carrie, Scott, Danielle, Kent, MacKenzie, Kalen, Jaiden), and two great grandchildren (Abigail and Tyler Lorraine). He also leaves his sister Pat Bourret (Michael Coffey)
Albert was predeceased by his brother Jerry and sisters Marie and Jean.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Church in Norwichtown meeting directly at church. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Taftville with military honors. Calling hours at the Guillot Funeral Home, 75 S. B Street Taftville will be Monday from 6 to 8 PM.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019