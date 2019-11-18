|
|
Albert Roland Auger 1933 - 2019
Thompson - Albert R. Auger, 86, of Thompson Rd., passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Day Kimball Hospital. He was the loving husband of sixty years to Jean G. (Szpyrka) Auger. Born in Putnam, he was the son of the late Roland E. and Gabrielle (Despelteau) Auger.
Mr. Auger was a Veteran of the Korean War having served with the United States Navy. He was an inspector for Kaman Aerospace in Moosup. He was a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus Mumford Council 365 in Whitinsville, MA and the Thompson Senior Citizens. Al enjoyed following his beloved football team the New England Patriots.
In addition to his wife, Albert is survived by his sons, Mark Auger of Putnam, and Kevin Auger of Edgewater, FL; daughters, Debra Barbour of N. Grosvenordale, and Kelley Genest and her husband Lenny of Putnam; brothers, Bernard Auger and his wife Ann of Glastonbury and George Auger and his wife Bernice of Tampa FL; sisters, Jeanne Santiago and her husband Albert of East Falmouth, MA, and C. Louise Gates of Putnam; ten grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother, Roland Auger, a sister, Theresa Santerre, and a daughter in law Charlotte (Jones) Auger.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Albert's family from 10:00a.m. to 11:00a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, in St. Joseph Church, 18 Main St., N. Grosvenordale, CT, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30a.m. Burial will follow with military honors in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the , 825 Brook St., Rocky Hill, CT 06067 or St. Joseph Food Pantry, P.O. Box 897, N. Grosvenordale, CT 06255. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Valade Funeral Home & Crematory, 23 Main St., N. Grosvenordale, CT. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2019