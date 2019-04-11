|
Alberta "Wolfman" Sherman 1927 - 2019
Norwich - Alberta "Wolfman" Sherman 92 years old passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, in her home, surrounded by her family.
Born March 1, 1927 in Norwich Connecticut daughter of Clara and Max Wolfman she was one of eight children. She was the much loved wife of the late William H Sherman of Norwich.
Alberta is survived by her brother Nathan Wolfman of Norwich and her three children Lynn Sherman of Sonoma Ca, Jeffrey Sherman of New London Ct and Stephanie Stickley of Sonoma CA
Alberta was a lifelong resident of Norwich Connecticut and was a dedicated volunteer for over fifty years. She was a devoted advocate to mental health in her community and volunteered her time for several years to The United Workers of Norwich as well as serving on the board of Reliance House of Norwich for over thirty years.
Alberta is a graduate of the Norwich Free Academy where she developed an interest in athletics which continued well into her adulthood. She was a naturally gifted athlete in numerous sports including bowling, tennis and golf and collected many trophies. Golf being her most accomplished sport, with only one golf lesson, she managed to win many tournaments and was named Shennecossett's (golf course of Groton) women's champion for two consecutive years.
Alberta was also an avid baker and was fondly called "the pie queen "by those who loved her. She contributed many glorious desserts to many occasions. Please join us for a homemade slice of apple pie in celebration of Alberta.
A Funeral Service will be held at Church and Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St. in Norwich on Friday April 12th at 10 am with burial immediately following at I.O.B.A. Cemetery, Lois St., Norwich. A Memorial Reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Friday's Rescue Foundation (Fridaysrescuefoundation.org.) and Take The Lead animal rescue (adoptapet.com)
Please visit www.churchandallen.com to leave an online condolence or share a memory with the Sherman Family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019