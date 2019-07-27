|
|
Alfred D. (Babe) Martinelli 1922 - 2019
Uncasville - Alfred D. (Babe) Martinelli, 97, passed away Thursday July 25, 2019 at the Colonial Health and Rehab in Plainfield.
He was born January 23, 1922 in Norwich the son of Albert and Viola (Peccini) Martinelli.
Alfred was married to Edith (Merchant) Martinelli for 49 years who predeceased him in 2018. He was a charter and life member of Silver Star AC. He was employed at the Norwich Hospital for 25 years retiring in 1988. He served in WWII in the Navy having been honorable discharged.
He was predeceased by two brothers William and Victor and sister Theresa DeLesio.
Alfred is survived by a son Fred (Erin) Martinelli of Plainfield, stepdaughter Judy Kirchner of Uncasville, stepson James Gauthier of Uncasville, three grandchildren Jeff Martinelli of AZ, Tracey LaRowe of MA, and Tina Main of Norwich.
A private graveside will be held at a later date. Please visit www.cummings-gagnefh.com to leave condolences or share a memory.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 27 to July 29, 2019