Alfred E. Fratoni Sr. 1932 - 2020
Norwich - Alfred E. Fratoni Sr., 88, of Norwich died Friday, October 2, 2020, at Backus Hospital.
He was born in Southbridge, Mass., March 11, 1932, the son of the late Paul and Elizabetta (Bonomi) Fratoni.
After moving to Norwich, Alfred attended St. Mary's in Norwich. In 1950, "Fiff" graduated from NFA. He then served in Korea as a weather watcher.
Al was last employed as a Ship fitter at Electric Boat in Groton for 33 years before retiring.
Al was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Taftville. He was very involved in you sports, coaching his sons in baseball and basketball and later umpiring. He was an avid fan of UConn Huskies basketball, the Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics and the NY football Giants.
In addition to being a member of the Norwich Golf Course, Al bowled for many years in the Mr. and Mrs. Bowling League. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Italian Society, and the Lions Club of Taftville. On October 3, 1953, at St. Mary's Church in Baltic he was married to Dolores (Deslandes) Fratoni who died on January 13, 2008.
He is survived by five sons, Alfred E. Fratoni Jr. (Katie), Joseph Fratoni (Rose), Edward Fratoni (Brenda), Francis Fratoni (Doreen) and Ken Fratoni (Lisa), twelve grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and a special friend, Nancy Gavitt, and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three brothers, John, George and Anthony Fratoni, and one sister, Theresa Wilcox.
Funeral services and burial will be private. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sacred Heart Parish Life Center, 156 Providence Street, Taftville, CT 06380.
Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
