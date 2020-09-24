1/1
Alfred E. Kelly Jr.
1948 - 2020
Taftville - Alfred E. Kelly Jr., 72, of Taftville died early Tuesday morning, September 22, 2020, at home with his family by his side.
He was born in Norwich, March 10, 1948.
He is survived by his wife, Georgette (LePage) Kelly, two daughters, Wilhelmine Latting and Laurie Oliver, and numerous grandchildren and great -grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the CT. State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown, with military honors. Mask and social distancing will be required.
Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Graveside service
01:00 PM
CT. State Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Guillot Funeral Home
75 S B St
Taftville, CT 06380
(860) 889-0471
September 24, 2020
Geraldine and Willie, I'm so sorry! He was one of my favorite people in the world! ❤ I loved his sense of humor, which was so much like mine. He will always be with you as long as you remember him and he will live in your heart forever. ❤
Su Perry
Friend
