Alfred E. Kelly Jr. 1948 - 2020

Taftville - Alfred E. Kelly Jr., 72, of Taftville died early Tuesday morning, September 22, 2020, at home with his family by his side.

He was born in Norwich, March 10, 1948.

He is survived by his wife, Georgette (LePage) Kelly, two daughters, Wilhelmine Latting and Laurie Oliver, and numerous grandchildren and great -grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the CT. State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown, with military honors. Mask and social distancing will be required.

Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store