|
|
Alfred Moeller 1930 - 2019
Norwich - Former resident of Harland Road, Norwich, CT (1976-1983) died on July 16, 2019, in his sleep. He was in his hometown of Iserlohn, Germany, with his wife, Hannelore, by his side.
Alfred was the former President of AEG Powertools in Norwich.
Alfred discovered his love and commitment to Rotary International in Norwich.
He was president of the board of United Way of Southeastern CT during his time in Norwich.
He is survived by his wife, two daughters and three grandsons, as well as his brother and family.
The local contact is Brigitte Moeller in Cambridge, MA, brigit [email protected]
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 26 to July 28, 2019