Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Moeller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Moeller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred Moeller Obituary
Alfred Moeller 1930 - 2019
Norwich - Former resident of Harland Road, Norwich, CT (1976-1983) died on July 16, 2019, in his sleep. He was in his hometown of Iserlohn, Germany, with his wife, Hannelore, by his side.
Alfred was the former President of AEG Powertools in Norwich.
Alfred discovered his love and commitment to Rotary International in Norwich.
He was president of the board of United Way of Southeastern CT during his time in Norwich.
He is survived by his wife, two daughters and three grandsons, as well as his brother and family.
The local contact is Brigitte Moeller in Cambridge, MA, brigit [email protected]
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 26 to July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.