Alfred V. Collelo Obituary
Alfred V. Collelo 1938 - 2019
Plainfield - Alfred V. Collelo 81, of Moosup, beloved husband of Patricia (Miller) Collelo passed away May 20, 2019. He was born April 22, 1938 in Moosup a son of the late Frank V. and Marion (Millette) Collelo, Sr. and was a lifelong resident of the community. Mr. Collelo was a U. S. Navy Veteran. He was self employed as a building contractor for 40 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family at his cottage on Moosup Pond. Besides his wife he leaves a daughter Tammy Pollock (Manny Dias); a granddaughter Haley Pollock; 2 brothers Ernest Collelo and Anthony Collelo; a sister Theresa Barton. Also numerous nieces and nephews. Private graveside services with Military Honors were held in Evergreen Cemetery, Central Village. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 24 to May 26, 2019
