Alfred W. Laskowski 1924 - 2020
Norwich - Alfred Walter Laskowski, 95, of Norwich, passed away peacefully at his home on August 13, 2020.
Born in Norwich on September 19, 1924, Alfred (Bucky) was the son of Polish and Lithuanian immigrants Antoni and Walerya (Wojtkiewicz) Laskowski. He was predeceased by all nine siblings including, Anthony, Edward, Florence, Freda, Francis, Helen, Sophie, Walter and Wanda.
Alfred grew up in the Ripley Hill section of Norwich and went to school at Bishop Elementary School and the Norwich Free Academy. He joined the U.S. Navy at seventeen after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Initially stationed in Newport, Rhode Island, he was assigned duty on the USS Pokemoke, and served as a seaplane tender, ship's cook and gunner's assistant. The Pokemoke was attached to the Atlantic Fleet at the beginning of World War II and tended two patrol planes that scouted east coast waters for German U-boats. On October 30, 1942, the ship transited the Panama Canal to join the Pacific Fleet much to the relief of the crew. The Pokemoke was used to transport troops and supplies throughout the Pacific and was in and out of Pearl Harbor seventeen times while Alfred was on the ship. He loved Hawaii but never got back to visit after the war. While on the ship, he took part in the Battle of Saipan—the memories of which stuck with him his entire life. He received an Honorable discharge from the Navy on December 22, 1944, and on November 6, 2018, he was awarded the World War II Victory Medal, the Combat Action Ribbon, the American Campaign Medal and the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, nearly seventy-four years belated.
After leaving the Navy, he returned to Norwich where he met his future wife, Elizabeth Theresa Grady. After a short, three-month romance, they were married on November 15, 1947, and remained married until Elizabeth's death on July 3, 2011. They both worked at the Thermos Company until 1956 with the birth of their first son, Keith. Elizabeth remained at home and their second son, Randy, was born in 1959. Alfred continued to work at Thermos until 1965 when he moved to work at the General Dynamics/Electric Boat Division until his retirement in 1987.
He enjoyed golf and traveling, especially if they were combined. In retirement, he and his wife traveled to Maine, Colorado, Minnesota, Montana and Alaska, always to visit family and if possible, to golf. He was also a member of the Norwich Golf Course until health prohibited him from playing.
He is survived by his son Keith and daughter-in-law Tobie of Bozeman, Montana; son Randy of Helena, Montana; his six grandchildren, Andrew and Neil of Bozeman, Montana; Lauren Warkentin of Edwards, Colorado; Sierra, and Autumn of Helena, Montana; Forrest of Pasadena, California; nephews, Thomas and Timothy Griffin, and their families in Norwich; and nieces, Beth Magura and Donna Wright of Stafford Springs, Connecticut, Carol Messier of Bolton, Connecticut; and Phillis and Francis Uccello of St. Petersburg, Florida.
Alfred's family will hold a memorial service for him at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alfred's honor may be made to VITAS Hospice, 628 Hebron Ave., Ste. 300, Glastonbury, Connecticut 06033. The Woyasz & Son Funeral Service of Norwich is in care of the arrangements. To leave an online condolence message for the family, please visit www.woyaszandson.com
