Alice Barton 1934 - 2020
Chepachet - Alice D. Barton, 86, of Chepachet, RI passed away, April 18, 2020 surrounded by her family at her home. She was born April 5, 1934 in Sturbridge, MA, daughter of the late Fred and Ida (Green) Irving. She was the beloved wife of Kenneth E. Barton, Sr.
Alice loved to garden and travel. She enjoyed animals and raised a few small farm animals and also dogs and cats. She will be truly missed by her loving family.
She leaves her husband Kenneth E. Barton, Sr. of RI, her daughters Brenda Credit and her husband Gary of FL, Joyce Apley and her husband Fredrick of RI and Diane Gaucher and her husband Roland of CT, her sons Kenneth E. Barton, Jr. of CT and Doug W. Barton and his wife Joan of RI, her 13 grandchildren and her 24 great grandchildren. Also several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by all of her siblings.
A private funeral service will be held at Smith and Walker Funeral Home, 148 Grove Street, Putnam, CT. Burial will follow in Munyan Cemetery, Putnam, CT. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to Hope Hospice, 1085 North Main St. Providence, RI 02904. Share a memory at www.smithandwalkerfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020