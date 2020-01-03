Home

Alice Kozak 1935 - 2019
Norwich - Alice Edna Kozak of Griswold passed away December 27th, 2019 at Backus Hospital. She was a long time resident of griswold enjoying most of her later years working for TVCCA in the Griswold schools. She worked many years with many of her family and friends at Wyre Wynd in Jewett city. She loved her garden and most of all loved to have a good time. She was predeceased by her husband Frances Kozak, her daughter Carol Phillips and brother Willard Gardner. She is survived by her grandchildren Keith Phillips, Mattie Wellington, Sid Phillips, Jeffrey Phillips,Tiffany Phillips, Justin Phillips, many great Grandchildren, her sister Eunice (Norman) Talbot, Eleanor Baker, Lois (Tex)York . She is survived by a number of nieces and nephews and long time friend Janice Schmidt
Funeral Services to be announced
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
