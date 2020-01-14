|
Alice Marciniak 1926 - 2020
Waterford - Alice E. Marciniak passed away on Jan. 11, 2020 at Bayview Convalescent, Waterford, CT. She was born in New London, CT on April 19, 1926 to Ransford Haley Collins and Cora Ethel Lewis.
Alice was predeceased by her husband Edmund Marciniak Sr. in 2004, son Gerald C. Collins in 2014, Brothers Ransford, Ralph, Jimmy and Walter Collins, Sister Ruth Briggs, Father Ransford Collins and Mother Cora Lewis. Alice is survived by one sister, Marylou Burpee, her children Edmund Marciniak of, Preston, CT, Michael G. Marciniak of Sterling , CT, Rowena H. Parzych of New London, CT, Linda A. Marciniak of Griswold, CT , several grandchildren, 1 greatgrandchild, several nieces and nephews, and her beloved german shepard, Buster.
Alice loved everyone and everyone loved her. She loved her music, especially elvis, shopping, yard sales and her extended family at the Polish Club in Griswold, CT, where she resided with daughter, Linda, son, Gerald, and pets Buster and Yogi.
A funeral service and mass will be held at St. James Episcopal Church, Preston, CT on Wed., Jan. 15, 2020 at 1 pm. Burial will be at the Poquetanuck Cemetery, followed by a reception at Alice's favorite place, the Polish Club, Rt.138, Griswold, CT. Flowers may be sent to Woyasz & Son Funeral Parlor located at 141 Central Ave., Norwich, CT. All are welcome. We all love you Alice and can't wait to see you again.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020