Alice Mary Kraemer 1928 - 2019
Mystic - Alice Mary Kraemer, 91, formerly of Taftville, passed away Sunday, October 27th, at Mystic Healthcare. She was born in Taftville, on April 22, 1928, the eldest child of Lionel and Lena (Blanchette) Privee. When she was a year old, the family moved to Danielson, where her eleven siblings were born and raised. In 1951, she married Kurt Stephen Kraemer. They lived in Hanover, where they raised three children. Alice worked many jobs throughout her life, finally retiring from the Norwich State Hospital in 1993. The job she enjoyed the most, and was best known for, was running Kraemer's Home Bakery. She made everything from birthday, to wedding cakes, and was often told her cakes looked too beautiful to eat! Every year she baked fabulous trays of Christmas cookies and give them as gifts. This creative lady could do it all, from gardening, to quilting, sewing and painting. But the thing she loved the most though was being Grammy, and more recently, Great Grammy. Alice is survived by her sons Gary Kraemer, Frank Kraemer (Jan) of Griswold and daughter Peg Kraemer-Oliwa (Ron) of Madison, her grandchildren Michael Kraemer, Kristen Kraemer and Kate Prokop (Mat) and great granddaughter Chloe Prokop, and Chloe's soon to be born twin brothers Zachariah and Ryder. Alice is also survived by her brothers Bob Privee (Betty), Richard Privee (Anita), and sisters Doreen Basley (Bob), Jean Owens and Jeanette Chase, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her former husband Steve Kraemer, brothers Ernest, Lucien, Lenny, Ron and Roger Privee, and her sister Yvonne Murphy.
At Alice's request, there will be no wake. Instead, relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, November 2nd, at 11am, at St Joseph's church at 11 Baltic Rd (Rte 97) Occum, CT. There will be a reception immediately following in the lower church hall. In lieu of flowers, please do something kind for someone. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019