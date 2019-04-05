Home

Alice Rita Baillargeon 1922 - 2019
Jacksonville, FL - Alice Rita Baillargeon, born December 17, 1922 in New Bedford, Mass., passed away April 2, 2019. She was 96 years young. Alice was the owner of Putnam Dry Cleaners & Richard Dairy in Putnam, CT as well as Leo's Dairy Bar & Restaurant. She also worked for Klososki Cleaners & Windham Hospital in the food and nutrition department in Willimantic, CT. She was a loving person and a devoted mother. She was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary 1724 in Willimantic, CT & Windham Senior Center.
She was predeceased by her parents- father, Victor Scott, Sr. and mother, Aldea Sabourin; ex-husband, Leo D. Baillargeon; brother, Victor Scott, Jr.; sisters, Bertha Vandale-Cournoyer and Doris Brown; and Fred Klososki, her companion of 54 years. When she became ill she moved to Jacksonville, FL in 2016 to be with her daughter who was her caregiver. Surviving family members include her son, Leo A Baillargeon, Sr. of Hartford, CT; daughter, Rita Privee-Smith (Sterling) of Jacksonville, FL; 6 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren; 3 goddaughters, Loretta Andrzejewski, Joan Marrotte and Leila Sandraozki; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held in CT at a later date.
You may leave words of comfort and sympathy at www.Hardage-GiddensChapelHills.com. HARDAGE-GIDDENS CHAPEL HILLS, 850 Saint Johns Bluff Road North, Jacksonville, FL 32225, is serving the family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019
