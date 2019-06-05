|
|
Aline Y. Joly 1919 - 2019
Taftville - Aline Archambault Joly, also known to many as "Memere", died peaceful at the age 99 at her home in Taftville, Tuesday morning. Aline was the youngest of 13 children, born to Napoleon Archambault & Roseanna Gravel in the small town of St Jean de Matha in Quebec, Canada. While living in St. Jean de Matha, she was a well-respected teacher and taught in a one room school house. On June 6, 1946 she married Joseph Ore Joly in St Jean de Matha and were together for 64 years until his passing in 2011. After marrying she moved to Taftville, where she raised her 6 children. She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church and was an active member of the Ladies of St. Anne and the Rosary Society. One off her greatest joys was cooking for her family and friends. She was known for her homemade soups and desserts. Even at the age of 99, she was always trying new recipes. She also looked forward to spending time at the summer cottage that she and her husband Ore built at Pachaug Pond in the early 60's. She is survived by her four sons, Alain Joly (Karen), Andre Joly (Michelle), Michael Joly (Marie), Raymond Joly (Ellen); two daughters Cecile Gerber (Merrill), Denise Magario (David). 11 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sibling. Aline was given the gift of longevity, a gift that few are granted. Because of this she was able to enjoy her six children from the day they were born, into their retirement years. Her secret to living a long full life, was her faith in God and to "Keep Moving".
A mass of christen burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10am at Sacred Heart Church in Taftville meeting directly at church. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Taftville. Calling hours at the Guillot Funeral Home, 75 South B St. Taftville. Will be held Friday from 6 to 8 pm. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Sacred Heart Church, P. O. Box 208, Taftville, CT 06380.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 5 to June 7, 2019