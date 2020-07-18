Allen H. Browning III 2020

Canterbury - Allen H. Browning III, 70, of Canterbury, beloved husband of Fay (Horner) Browning, died peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Hartford Hospital.

Allen was born in Port Jefferson, NY, son of the late Allen H. Browning Jr., and Juanita (Murray) Browning. He grew up in Port Jefferson, NY, and was a graduate of Earl L. Vandermeulen High School.

He joined the U.S. Navy and served during the Vietnam War.

He was married to the love of his life, Fay Horner, November 12, 1977. Together they lived in Charleston, SC, and Kittery, ME, before moving to Canterbury in 1985.

Allen worked as a Planner for Electric Boat for many years.

Allen enjoyed shooting, hunting, stargate science fiction, video games and was a big fan of Dr. Who. Allen loved to travel and take cruises. He had the opportunity to travel to Alaska, Aruba, and Australia among other places.

A kind, caring, and devoted family man and friend to many, he will be dearly missed.

Along with his wife, Fay, he leaves his son, Allen H. Browning IV of Jewett City; his brother, James E. Browning and his wife Jodi of Norwich and his sisterin-law, Barbara Nye and her husband Charles of Longs, SC. He was predeceased by his infant brother, Tommy Browning.

Funeral service and burial are private at the request of his family. Cremation Society of Connecticut has care of the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store