Allen Polhemus 2020
Plainfield - Allen "Mike" V. Polhemus loving brother of Betsy Polhemus and brother-in-law of Karen L. Polhemus died unexpectedly at the age of 85 on Monday January 13, 2020. Allen was a resident of Uncasville, CT. He was born on April 19, 1934 in Poughkeepsie, NY to Lester and Arlene (Bolles) Polhemus.
He received his BS from Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute, NY. On graduating he joined the U.S. Navy serving initially on the USS BRUMBY as an inter-grated Submarine Sonar System Tech. During his service he received a 4th Navy Good Conduct Award and a National Service Defense medal with one bronze star.
Following his Naval Service Allen worked at DDL Omni Engineering as a Senior System Engineer until his retirement in May of 2002 and at the Under Water Sound Lab in Newport, RI. Always active in his community serving on the Town Planning and Zoning Board, volunteered with the Sub Vets Groton Base and part of the Honor Guard Detail. Of special interest to him was he volunteering at The Indian and Colonial Research Center in Mystic, CT and the publication of his book, "The Mohegan Indian Maps of Montville CT"
Allen is predeceased by his brother Bob in October 2018. He is survived by his six nieces, five grand nieces, four grand nephews, a great grandnephew and two great grandnieces.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 1pm to 4pm at Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home, Rt. 12, Plainfield, CT.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the .
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020