Alma Kelley 1932 - 2020
Willimantic - Alma (Gingras) Kelley of Willimantic, CT passed away on July 18, 2020 at Backus Hospital in Norwich.
She was born in Willimantic on July 24, 1932, the daughter of Bonaventure and Aldea (Coutu) Gingras. A 1950 graduate of Windham High School, Alma worked at UConn as a bookkeeper and for Kathy John's Restaurant, also as a bookkeeper. She retired from the City of Willimantic Housing Authority. She and Vincent Kelley were married on July 4, 1957 at St. Mary's Church in Willimantic.
Among Alma's greatest joys were the times she could spend with her family, both near and far, and the love she lavished on each and every one was felt by all. Her open-door policy, for both family and her many friends was well known, whether at their home in Willimantic, their vacation paradise at the beach in Rhode Island or their get-away cabin at the lake in Maine. Vinny and Alma's motto was "the more the merrier" and Alma glowed with happiness when she was surrounded, either in the water, at a rousing card game or the sharing good food and great conversation, by the many friends and family members who were drawn to her.
Each "hello" and "goodbye" was accompanied by her signature huge hug. And, when appropriate, her phone conversations always ended with "Hug each other for me". Alma will forever be respected and missed by the multitude of friends she devoted herself to through her many years of connection as a Friend of Lois.
In addition to her loving husband of 63 years, she leaves her son Paul and his wife Valliere of Snellville, Georgia and her son Douglas and his wife Kristen of Deltona, Florida. She also leaves five much adored grandchildren; Ashlee and her husband Charles Morilla, Sean Kelley, Grace Kelley, Paul Kelley and Riley Kelley and 3 great-granddaughters, Alexiyah, Brooklyn and Charleigh. Alma also leaves her brother Ronald Gingras and his wife Norma of Mansfield, CT and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, a sister, Eleanor Sweeney and a brother, Peter Gingras.
A memorial service and celebration of Alma's life will be held at a later date when it is safe to travel and gather.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Please note Alma's name in your check's memo line.
To sign an online guest book, visit www.potterfuneralhome.com
.