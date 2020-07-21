1/1
Alma Kelley
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alma Kelley 1932 - 2020
Willimantic - Alma (Gingras) Kelley of Willimantic, CT passed away on July 18, 2020 at Backus Hospital in Norwich.
She was born in Willimantic on July 24, 1932, the daughter of Bonaventure and Aldea (Coutu) Gingras. A 1950 graduate of Windham High School, Alma worked at UConn as a bookkeeper and for Kathy John's Restaurant, also as a bookkeeper. She retired from the City of Willimantic Housing Authority. She and Vincent Kelley were married on July 4, 1957 at St. Mary's Church in Willimantic.
Among Alma's greatest joys were the times she could spend with her family, both near and far, and the love she lavished on each and every one was felt by all. Her open-door policy, for both family and her many friends was well known, whether at their home in Willimantic, their vacation paradise at the beach in Rhode Island or their get-away cabin at the lake in Maine. Vinny and Alma's motto was "the more the merrier" and Alma glowed with happiness when she was surrounded, either in the water, at a rousing card game or the sharing good food and great conversation, by the many friends and family members who were drawn to her.
Each "hello" and "goodbye" was accompanied by her signature huge hug. And, when appropriate, her phone conversations always ended with "Hug each other for me". Alma will forever be respected and missed by the multitude of friends she devoted herself to through her many years of connection as a Friend of Lois.
In addition to her loving husband of 63 years, she leaves her son Paul and his wife Valliere of Snellville, Georgia and her son Douglas and his wife Kristen of Deltona, Florida. She also leaves five much adored grandchildren; Ashlee and her husband Charles Morilla, Sean Kelley, Grace Kelley, Paul Kelley and Riley Kelley and 3 great-granddaughters, Alexiyah, Brooklyn and Charleigh. Alma also leaves her brother Ronald Gingras and his wife Norma of Mansfield, CT and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, a sister, Eleanor Sweeney and a brother, Peter Gingras.
A memorial service and celebration of Alma's life will be held at a later date when it is safe to travel and gather.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Please note Alma's name in your check's memo line.
To sign an online guest book, visit www.potterfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Potter Funeral Home
456 Jackson Street
Willimantic, CT 06226
(860) 423-2211
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Potter Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
Alma was and always will be a part of our family. The memories made while at the beach house in Rhode Island will be with me and my family forever. Alma you will be missed, the card games will never be the same.
Dan and Sue Ouimette and family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved