Alma T. Miclette 1924 - 2020
Taftville - Alma Theresa Miclette, 95, of South B. Street, passed away October 10, 2020 at the Windham Hospital.
Alma was born December 19, 1924 in Fall River, MA, the daughter of the late Charles and Freida (Ferris) Sabra.
She married the late Ernest L. Miclette Sr. at Sts. Peter and Paul Church on February 11, 1950. He passed away September 27, 2014
She had formerly worked as a sales clerk at Bozrah Home and Hardware and as a manager at B&D's Store and the former Sears Roebuck in Norwich.
Alma was a former assistant Girl Scout leader in Norwich and was a communicant of St. Patrick Cathedral where she served on the Rosary Society and the Mothers Circle. She was also an avid reader.
Alma is survived by her sons Ernest Miclette Jr. and wife Rebecca, Charles Miclette and wife Nancy, daughter Nancy M. Blackburn-Grohocki and husband Michael, by her grandchildren Crystal, Ezara, Amy and Salome and by her 5 great-grandchildren.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no calling hours. A graveside funeral service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery, 815 Boswell Ave. in Norwich on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11 am. All mask and social distancing rules will apply.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
or to the Alzheimer's Association
