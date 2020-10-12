1/1
Alma T. Miclette
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alma T. Miclette 1924 - 2020
Taftville - Alma Theresa Miclette, 95, of South B. Street, passed away October 10, 2020 at the Windham Hospital.
Alma was born December 19, 1924 in Fall River, MA, the daughter of the late Charles and Freida (Ferris) Sabra.
She married the late Ernest L. Miclette Sr. at Sts. Peter and Paul Church on February 11, 1950. He passed away September 27, 2014
She had formerly worked as a sales clerk at Bozrah Home and Hardware and as a manager at B&D's Store and the former Sears Roebuck in Norwich.
Alma was a former assistant Girl Scout leader in Norwich and was a communicant of St. Patrick Cathedral where she served on the Rosary Society and the Mothers Circle. She was also an avid reader.
Alma is survived by her sons Ernest Miclette Jr. and wife Rebecca, Charles Miclette and wife Nancy, daughter Nancy M. Blackburn-Grohocki and husband Michael, by her grandchildren Crystal, Ezara, Amy and Salome and by her 5 great-grandchildren.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no calling hours. A graveside funeral service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery, 815 Boswell Ave. in Norwich on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11 am. All mask and social distancing rules will apply.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Alzheimer's Association.
To leave a message of condolence for Alma's family, please visit her memorial at www.labenskifuneralhome.com
The Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Ave. Norwich, is entrusted with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Labenski Funeral Home
107 Boswell Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
8608871769
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Labenski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved