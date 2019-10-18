Home

Althea Morin 1928 - 2019
Norwich - Althea Morin 91, of Norwich died early Thursday morning October 17, 2019 at the Backus Hospital. She was born in Colchester on March 26, 1928 the daughter of the late Harry and Ethel (Duprey) Perkins. Altheas was last employed as a clerk at the former Uncas Pharmacy before retiring. On June 6, 1948 she married Leo A. Morin in Fitchville who died on March 5, 2010. She is survived by her niece Linda Perkins-Rosen and her nephew Frank Perkins, and close friends Jean and George Odgers.
A calling hour will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 A.M. at the Guillot Funeral Home, 75 South B Street, Taftville. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Norwich.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
