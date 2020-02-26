|
Alyce Meagher 1930 - 2020
Danielson - Alyce W. Meagher, 89, of Danielson passed away Saturday February 22, 2020 at Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam. She was born in South Killingly on April 2, 1930 daughter of the late Nathan and Marion (Grover) Cooke. She was the wife of the late Thomas Meagher. Alyce was a 1948 graduate of Killingly High School and went on to work at Loos & Co for several years as well as Anchor Glass until her retirement. She was proudly the past president of the 2650 Ladies Auxillary of the in Danielson. During her free time, she enjoyed knitting, puzzling and playing cards. Alyce is survived by her children Maureen and Louis St.Jean of North Grosvenordale, Scott and Melinda Meagher of Danielson and Terrance Meagher of Danielson. Siblings Donald E. Cooke and wife Orise of Willimantic, Janice A. Cooper and husband Lincoln of Sterling. Alyce also leaves behind many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter Eileen J. Salony, brother Wallace Cooke and sister Lois Harrington.
A graveside service will be held on April 11, 2020 at 11am at Westfield Cemetery in Danielson. There will be no calling hours.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020