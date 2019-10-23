|
Alyce Theresa (Gannon) Walker 1930 - 2019
Sterling - Alyce Theresa (Gannon) Walker, 89, passed away at the Bayview Health Care Facility in Waterford, CT on Oct 22, 2019.
She was born in Pawtucket, RI on March 23, 1930, a daughter to the late Alice (Loughney) and William Gannon. She is predeceased by her husband George H. Walker who passed away in 1989 and survived by her longtime companion Raymond (Pete) Ravenelle.
Alyce was a longtime resident of Sterling and worked in the area at Griswold Rubber Co. in Moosup, Allied Control in Wauregan and the Plainfield Dog Track. She was a member of St. Joseph, All Hallows and St. John Parish. She enjoyed sports, playing cards with family and friends and was an avid UCONN Women's Basketball fan. Her most cherished moments in life were being a wonderful mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to many.
Alyce is survived by her brothers William Gannon, Mystic, CT, Joseph (Norma) Gannon, Sterling, CT; daughters Debra O'Brien, Stonington, CT, Patricia (William) Urban, Florence, MS; grandchildren Shawn (Karen) O'Brien, Encino, CA, Patrick (Jessica) O'Brien, Oakdale, CT, Jacqueline (Jason) Marchant, Florence, MS, Jennifer (Shane) Trammell, Florence, MS; great grandchildren Korinne O'Brien, Emma, Walker, Annie and Wyatt Marchant, Grayson, Ryder, Caroline Trammell and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sister Dorothy Howard and her son- in -law Frank Muri.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Church in Plainfield, CT on Saturday Oct 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Calling hours will be held at Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home 595 Norwich Rd., Plainfield, CT on Fri evening Oct. 25, 2019 from 6-8PM. Burial is private. www.doughertybrosfu neralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019