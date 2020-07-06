Amanda Lee Kopetz 1985 - 2020

Norwich - Amanda "Mandy" Kopetz, 35 of Robesonia, PA, died unexpectedly on July 4th 2020 in Norwich CT. She was the daughter of the late John S. Kopetz, Jr. who passed away on June 24, 2020 and Donna Bernier Kopetz. Amanda grew up in Bozrah, CT before moving to Pennsylvania. She attended Fields Memorial and Lyman High school. Amanda's biggest love of her life was her daughter Makaela. She was her only child and cherished her beyond words. Amanda has now been reunited with her dad and her beloved grandmother Maureen Kopetz, whom she adored. Amanda loved to fish with Makaela and her daughter's father Michael. It was always a time to bond and create memories. She was very handy and could fix anything including cars. In addition to her mother, Amanda is survived by her daughter Makaela Formiglio of Hope, RI, her sister Jennifer Kopetz and her fiancé Samuel McNeil of East Hampton, her nephew Brayden Formiglio of East Hampton, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. She also leaves behind her fiancé Dennis Oliviero II of Robesonia, PA.

Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville will oversee arrangements. A graveside burial will be at the Bozrah Rural Cemetery on Schwartz Rd. at 10am on Thursday July 9, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Makaela's college education, Makaela Formiglio, 264 Hope Furnace Rd. Hope, RI 02831.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store