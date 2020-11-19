1/1
Amanda M. Grenier
1983 - 2020
Brooklyn - Amanda M. Albeke Grenier, 37, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at her home in Brooklyn, CT on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
Amanda was born in Pittsfield MA, at Berkshire Medical Center and moved to Moosup, CT from Becket MA, when she was two years old. She always excelled in scholastics making the honor roll all throughout grade school. She graduated Plainfield High School in 2001 and went on to attend Fitchburg State College, where she graduated Magna Cum Laude earning a bachelor's in science majoring in Criminal Justice. Amanda later went on to earn a master's degree in Library & Information Science at Southern Connecticut State University. She married Justin Grenier at St. John's Catholic Church in Plainfield CT, on November 4th, 2006.
Amanda was the Director of the Gladys E. Kelly Public Library in Webster MA. There she was influential in the Library's management and development, having a positive impact on her staff and the local community. She was always a kind and loving person, cherished by her family, friends, colleagues and patrons.
Amanda is survived by her husband, Justin R. Grenier of Brooklyn CT; her parents, Whitney and Donna Albeke of Moosup, CT; her sister, Alison Showers and her husband, Gary of Chicopee, MA; her two nieces, Caley and Madelyn Showers; her uncles, Michael Didato and his wife Georgene of Waterford, CT and Richard Albeke of VA; and many cousins.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a graveside service on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. in St. Joseph Cemetery, 815 Boswell Ave., Norwich CT 06360. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions kindly practice social distancing and wear a face covering. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Gilman Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, CT. In Lieu of Flowers please consider donating to the Friends of Gladys E. Kelly Public Library, 2 Lake St., Webster, MA 01570. For memorial guestbook please visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Graveside service
12:30 PM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gilman and Valade Funeral Home
104 Church Street
Putnam, CT 06260-1897
(860) 928-7723
