Anastasia J. Ellison 1920 - 2020
NORWICH - Anastasia J. Ellison, age 99 of Norwich, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020 in Niantic, CT.
She was born in Norwich, CT on November 26, 1920 the daughter of Matteo L. and Angelina Tedesco. Anna was married to the late Howard C. Moshier, killed in action in World War II, and later remarried to the late Arnold F. Ellison, Firefighter for the city of Norwich, CT.
She is survived by two daughters, Ethel Handley of Norwich, CT and Alice MacDougall of Old Lyme, CT, her sisters, Lucy Davis and Angelina Serruto, grandchildren, Jeffrey and Phillip Rainville, Kimberly MacDougall Eaves and Alexandra MacDougall, her great grandchildren, Gaby, Riley, and Brady Rainville, and several nieces and nephews.
All services are private. Please visit www.byles.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 2 to May 4, 2020