1/1
Andrew Bates
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew Bates 1990 - 2020
Danielson - Andrew "Drew" M. Bates, 30, of Danielson, died Sunday, August 9, 2020, he was born May 17, 1990 in Putnam, son of Richard Bates and Dawn Bates. Drew was a graduate of H. H. Ellis Tech. He was employed as a machine operator. Drew was very kind and had a gentle soul. He loved his kids, family and had a good sense of humor, always having a smile on his face. His hobbies include working on cars, ATV'ing and demolition derbies with his father. He leaves his spouse Christin (Walsh) Bates, children Andrew M. Bates and Alexis Bates, his father Richard Bates of Plainfield, his mother Dawn Bates of Danielson, his paternal grandparents Linda and Rene Bates of Killingly, four siblings April (Nate) Wellman of Killingly, Angela (Ryan) Nelson of Killingly, Erica Bates of Killingly, Colin Bates of Plainfield, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Eloise Bates and by his maternal grandparents Norman D. and Jeannette R. Shaw. Calling hours will be Friday, August 14, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Smith and Walker Funeral Home 148 Grove Street, Putnam. Graveside Service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Westfield Cemetery, Danielson, CT. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mental Health Connecticut, Suite 100, West Hartford, CT 06107 Share a memory www.smithandwalkerfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith and Walker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Westfield Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith and Walker Funeral Home
148 Grove Street
Putnam, CT 06260
(860) 928-2442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith and Walker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved