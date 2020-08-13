Andrew Bates 1990 - 2020
Danielson - Andrew "Drew" M. Bates, 30, of Danielson, died Sunday, August 9, 2020, he was born May 17, 1990 in Putnam, son of Richard Bates and Dawn Bates. Drew was a graduate of H. H. Ellis Tech. He was employed as a machine operator. Drew was very kind and had a gentle soul. He loved his kids, family and had a good sense of humor, always having a smile on his face. His hobbies include working on cars, ATV'ing and demolition derbies with his father. He leaves his spouse Christin (Walsh) Bates, children Andrew M. Bates and Alexis Bates, his father Richard Bates of Plainfield, his mother Dawn Bates of Danielson, his paternal grandparents Linda and Rene Bates of Killingly, four siblings April (Nate) Wellman of Killingly, Angela (Ryan) Nelson of Killingly, Erica Bates of Killingly, Colin Bates of Plainfield, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Eloise Bates and by his maternal grandparents Norman D. and Jeannette R. Shaw. Calling hours will be Friday, August 14, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Smith and Walker Funeral Home 148 Grove Street, Putnam. Graveside Service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Westfield Cemetery, Danielson, CT. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mental Health Connecticut, Suite 100, West Hartford, CT 06107 Share a memory www.smithandwalkerfh.com
