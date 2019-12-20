|
|
Andrew J. Cardot 1961 - 2019
Norwich - Andre John Cardot 58 of Norwich, CT passed away surrounded by his loving family on December 15, 2019. Born in Norwich on January 2, 1961, he was a son of the late Albert Cardot and Edna (Adams) Cardot. Andy married the love of his life Roxanne (Frishman) Cardot on June 12, 1982 at Sacred Heart Church. He graduated high school and accomplished many achievements in the automotive industry. He worked for 40 years as a master mechanic, specializing in transmissions. Andy will be remembered as a man who worked very hard for his family and always wanted the best for them. He enjoyed four wheeling and dirt bike riding with his son, boating, and classic cars. Andy was a loving husband, proud father and grandfather and will be greatly missed by his wife, Roxanne of 37 years; his daughter, Christine: his son, Jeffrey; a grandson, Hayes, who was the light of his life; son-in-law, Matt Pye. Andy is survived by three brothers, three sisters, nieces, nephews, a godson and many friends. Andy's wishes were to have no services, but to remember the good times shared together. Donations in Andy' memory can be made to the , 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Ctr., Rocky Hill, CT 06067-3045. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019