Andrew J Dutka 1924 - 2019
Glastonbury - Andrew J Dutka passed away at his home in Glastonbury on Thursday June 6th. Andrew was born March 16, 1924 in Griswold, CT. son of the late Andrew and Mary Dutka. Andrew served his country in the 101st Airborne Division of the Army as a paratrooper from 1943-1945 in the Battle of the Bulge and the Battle Market Garden. Upon returning from the war he attended Indiana Institute of Technology in Fort Wayne earning degrees in Mechanical and Civil Engineering. He was employed for 37 years at Pratt and Whitney in East Hartford.
Andrew is survived by his wife of 62 years Lorraine and his 4 children. Lynn Boudreau of Richmond NH, James Dutka of New York City, Thomas Dutka of Marlborough and Nancy Stetson of Glastonbury, In addition he had 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He also leaves his sister Mary F Dutka of Griswold.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on June 10th followed by burial with Military Honors at Holy Cross Cemetery in Glastonbury.
