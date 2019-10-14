|
Andrew Levander 1957 - 2019
Norwich - Andrew Levander, 62, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on October 9, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born in Alabama on May 30, 1957 Andy was the loving son of Anna Eng Levander and the late Andrew L Levander. A lifelong resident of Norwich, he graduated from NFA in 1975 and continued his education at UCONN, graduating with a BA in Chemistry. He was employed at the State of CT Department of Health for 35 years, retiring in 2017.
Besides his mother, Andy is survived by his children Daniel and Nichole and granddaughter Alaya Barham , all of whom he loved dearly. He also leaves behind two sisters, Jadine (Joseph) Bean, Susan (Stephen) Belliveau, brother David Levander, and several nieces and nephews.
Andy was an avid Star Wars collector, loved motorcycles, liked to jog, had a great passion for all kinds of music and enjoyed going to concerts. He also liked to read and was a source of endless knowledge - no matter what the topic you could always count on Andy to add some interesting trivia. He loved his family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Calling hours will be Friday October 18, 2019 from 6-8PM at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home 141 Central Ave Norwich CT. Burial will be at the Maplewood Cemetery, 184 Salem Turnpike Norwich CT on Saturday October 19, 2019 at 10 AM.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019