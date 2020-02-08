|
Angela Jacobsen 1954 - 2020
Kingsland, Ga. - Angela Jacobsen, 65, of Kingsland, Ga., passed away surrounded by her family at her home on February 2, 2020.
She was born on November 11, 1954, in Taunton, Mass., to Lois DeRico of Griswold and the late Romeo DeRico.
She worked for the Norwich Board of Education for many years as the transportation coordinator and then with the lunch program.
Besides her mother, Angela is survived by her daughters, Shannon Rodgers and her husband Nate and Sarah Handy and her husband Ed, both of Kingsland, Ga.; and her loving grandsons, Julius and Dominic Delgado of Kingsland, Ga. She also leaves behind 3 brothers, John Baylor of Ariz., Michael DeRico of Canterbury and Raymond DeRico of Griswold; and 6 sisters, Pamela Chieco of Norwich, Mary Kaiser of Bozrah, Rose Semonco of Va., Lori Downy of Texas, Carol Valdez of N.H. and Wendy Thurber of Mass.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a future date.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020