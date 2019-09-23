Home

Lester Gee Funeral Home - New London
108 Blinman Street
New London, CT 06320
(860) 442-1188
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
New Life Christian Fellowship Church
1729 Center Groton Rd
Ledyard, CT
View Map
Angela Marie Dudley


1956 - 2019
Angela Marie Dudley Obituary
Angela Marie Dudley 1956 - 2019
Waukesha, WI - Angela Marie Dudley, 62, formerly of New London, CT and recently Waukesha, Wisconsin,slipped away and entered eternal rest on Monday, September 9, 2019.
She was born to Minerva Dudley-Cook and James Marks. She was an ordained preacher of the Gospel and was employed at Stonington Institute as a Recovery Counsel or until she founded and pastored The New Millennium Worship Center, Uncasville, CT in 2003. In 2017, she returned to Wisconsin and worked with Women's Homeless Shelter. She is survived by her son, Lewis (Shalena) Dudley, II, three grandchildren, Amira LeeAnn, Lewis III and Adonai Marie of Atlanta, GA; her mother, Minerva Dudley-Cook, one sister, Shelly Dudley, both of New London, CT and a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Services will be Wednesday, September 25, 6:00 PM, at New Life Christian Fellowship Church, 1729 Center Groton Rd, Ledyard, CT.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019
