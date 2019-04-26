|
Angelina Gonsalves Gomez 1927 - 2019
Norwich - Angelina Gonsalves Gomez age 91 of Sunnyside Ave Norwich, fell asleep in death Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Fairview Nursing Home in Groton. She was born Oct. 29, 1927 in Providence, RI daughter of the late Virginia (Williams) and Antonio Gonsalves Penha. On Sept 7, 1946 she married her husband George who predeceased her in 2008. They had been married for 62 yrs. She is survived by one son George A. Gomez, Jr of Alburquerque, NM; two daughters, JoyceAnn Laroco of Ledyard and Jacqueline Mckee of Canterbury; three sisters, Edelia Perry, Jeannette Cardoza, and Juanita Martin of Norwich; two brothers, Daniel Penha of NY and David Gonsalves of Norwich; 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the Preston Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, of which she was a faithful and devoted member on Saturday May 4th at 4:30pm. Her ashes will be laid to rest alongside her husband at the Maple Wood Cemetery on Monday, May 6th at 11am. At the family's request, this will be for family only.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019