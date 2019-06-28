|
Anita Rita Palazzo 1950 - 2019
Putnam - Anita Palazzo, age 68, of Putnam CT, passed away on June 27, 2019. Rita was born in Putnam CT, on October 12, 1950 to the late Cora and Forest Albee. Rita was predeceased by her brothers Leonard Albee Sr., James Albee and her sister Rena Morrison. She is survived by her brother Ronald Albee Sr. sister Kathy Payne, son John Palazzo and his wife Christine, granddaughter Jessica Rock and her husband Travis, step-granddaughter Megan Vertefeuille, 4 great grandsons Isaac, Koby, Bryce and Dustin Rock, as well as many nieces and nephews. Rita worked for several area companies over the years including Moldex, American White Cross, Staples and had volunteered for KB ambulance, and Special Olympics. Her favorite thing to do was spending time with family, friends and her dogs.
A special thanks to Matulaitis Nursing Home for the kindness and care they showed not only Rita but her family as well. A calling hour will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. in Tillinghast Funeral Home, 433 Main Street, Danielson, CT followed by a Graveside Service at 11:30 A.M. at Westfield Cemetery, Danielson. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Matulaitis Nursing Home, 10 Thurber Road, Putnam, CT 06260. tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 28 to June 30, 2019